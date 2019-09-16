KHSD introduces The Standard Response Protocol to school safety procedures

The Kern High School District made changes to its standard school safety procedures.



A new policy, a branch of what is known as The Safer Schools Coalition of Kern, made adjustments to school safety, implementing The Standard Response Protocol to the School District.



The Standard Response Protocol trains students and faculty members to understand the difference between a school lockdown and a school lockout.



The Safer Schools Coalition of Kern started after the Parkland shootings in Florida in 2018,” Rob Meszaros, Director of Communications for Kern County Superintendent of Schools said. “Our superintendent [wanted] to start a group where we could get all of the partners in a room and start talking about what the best practices are.”



One of the first local districts to adopt the system was the Kern High School District.



“The entire staff has received The Standard Response Protocol training during the first few weeks of school,” Ed Komin, Chief of Police for Kern High School District said. “We’ve also exposed and trained all of our students.”



However, Chief Komin said the change to the district’s safety procedures are not radically different.



Since the death of The SRP founder’s daughter in 2006, the measure has been adopted by hundreds of school districts across the U.S.



“We need to be prepared as educators,” Meszaros said. “We need to be prepared [as educators] and law enforcement and first responders to be able to combat this. [That’s] what this program is all about.”



Keyes also created The “I Love U Guys” Foundation after his daughter was killed in 2006.



On September 27, 2006, a gunman entered Platte Canyon High School in Colorado, held six female students hostage, killing two of them.



One of the victims was Keyes daughter, 16-year-old Emily Keyes.



For more information on the program visit their website: https://bit.ly/2knAxF6

