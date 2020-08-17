KHSD details meal distribution plan for upcoming school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has detailed its meal distribution plan for this fall.

The district said it will distribute meals at each of the comprehensive high schools on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1-2:30 p.m. and at Nueva Continuation High School in Lamont from 2-3 p.m. Since school begins on Aug. 24, the first drive-through distribution will begin this Friday.

KHSD has two federally funded meal programs depending on what site students attend: The Community Eligibility Provision program, in which there is no meal charge for students, and the National School Lunch Program, which offers free and reduced meals as well as a regular meal charge.

The CEP program is available to students at Arvin High, Mira Monte High, Bakersfield High, North High, East High, Ridgeview High, Foothill High, Shafter High, Golden Valley High, South High Highland High, West High, Independence High, Nueva Continuation High and Kern Valley High.

On Tuesdays, these sites will serve breakfast, lunch, a snack and dinner on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Fridays, these sites will serve meals for Mondays and Tuesdays, KHSD said.

Schools participating in the National School Lunch Program are Centennial High, Frontier High, Liberty High and Stockdale High.

On Tuesdays, these sites will serve breakfast, lunch and a snack for Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Fridays, these sites will serve meals for Mondays and Tuesdays. To pick up a meal, students will need to show their school ID, the district said.