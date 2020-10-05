KHSD board to consider allowing students to return to school later this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District board of trustees is set to decide tonight whether to begin bringing students back to school this month.

The board is expected to vote whether to allow small cohorts of students back into the classroom for in-person instruction starting on Oct. 26. Under this hybrid model, students would go to school in person one or two days a week.

The students would continue with distance learning for the remainder of the week, according to the district plan.

During the meeting, the board will also consider approving a request by the district to allow on-campus sports practices as well as practices for other school activities.

Other Kern County school districts have also begun moving forward with reopening. Recently, the Kernville Union School District announced it will begin allowing students back starting today with transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students.

The open session of the KHSD virtual board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. You can watch the livestream of the meeting here.