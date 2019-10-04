KHSD board set to pick name for new school on Monday

The Kern High School District will soon have a name for the new high school it’s building in southeast Bakersfield.

The KHSD Board of Trustees is set to pick a name out of eight possible choices at its Oct. 7 meeting. The eight finalists are: Prosperity, Panama, Victory, Tacoma, David Nelson, Buck Owens, Thomas Baker and Mary K. Shell.

KHSD’s 19th school will be built on the corner of Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road and is estimated to open in August 2022..

Monday’s board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the KHSD Board Room, 5801 Sundale Ave.