KHSD allowing more students to return for in-person instruction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is allowing more students to return to in-person instruction.

As of Tuesday, all students with mild-to-moderate disabilities who have not yet returned to the classroom are allowed to do so. Next Monday, all senior-class students at all schools can go back.

On April 21, all Freshman students can return and all sophomores and juniors will head back to the classroom on April 28. The district says distance learning will remain an option for families.