KGET, Toys for Tots extending toy drive through February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The generosity of Kern County was on full display during KGET’s 17 Days of Christmas toy drive.

Now, the Bakersfield Homeless Center’s kids need that generosity again — because all of those toys are gone. Burned, or covered in soot, after a fire at a storage facility burnt the Bakersfield Homeless Center’s toy unit to the ground last week.

“Our team, when we heard about the news on a Monday afternoon, was devastated,” Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Lauren Skidmore said. “It was really hard to imagine that an entire year’s worth of toys were burned and destroyed.”

More than 2,000 toys — over $80,000 worth — were lost in the blaze. Skidmore explains the center needs those toys over the course of the year.

“What people don’t realize is that we have 80 to 100 children that stay at our shelter each night, and they come in throughout the year,” Skidmore said. “So we want to make sure they’re supported for their birthdays, for any special events, for recognition at school.”

Without the stockpile of toys, the center’s ‘Christmas in July’ event, and its ability to keep kids comfortable all year, was put in jeopardy — so the community stepped in.

“What we’re wanting to do is collaborate with them and get toys, and have the community come together to support them and their need,” Toys for Tots coordinator Darlene Doughty said.

With partnerships from KGET, Toys for Tots, and now Dignity Health, the Bakersfield Homeless Center has kicked off a new toy drive. Donate a new toy in the KGET lobby, and Toys for Tots will match that donation, up to 1,000 toys donated.

Skidmore says she’s heartened by what she’s already seen from our community.

“I think this is Kern County,” Skidmore said. “This is all of us coming together, to take care of one another. It shows that even though there’s tragedy, we can come together and rebuild. It’s always welcoming to see responses like this.”

KGET will be extending the toy drive through the end of February.