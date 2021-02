BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –African-Americans suffer some of the highest death rates from the coronavirus — but many say they won’t get the vaccine.

Today, five experts from Kern’s Black community will join 17 News to break down the historical issues frightening some people away from the shots. The panel will also separate the facts from fiction about the COVID-19 vaccine to help you make a decision.

It’s all happening today at 6 p.m., right here on Channel 17.