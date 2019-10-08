KGET raising money for this month’s Heart and Stroke Walk

KGET Meteorologists Alissa Carlson and Kevin Charette were live from the roof of Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning to kick off their fundraising campaign for the American Heart Association as part of their Heart and Stroke Walk on Oct. 19

KGET is raising money and awareness for the American Heart Association as part of their Heart and Stroke Walk on Oct. 19.

Meteorologists Alissa Carlson and Kevin Charette have started fundraising teams for the event. They are both working to raise $2,000 each by the event date. To contribute to Team Kevin’s account, visit https://bit.ly/2MnhjJv. To donate to Team Carlson, visit https://bit.ly/2MoxHcN.

The Heart and Stroke Walk will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cal State Bakersfield amphitheater, 9001 Stockdale Hwy. There will be 2K and 5K runs, live entertainment, kids’ activities and more.

The event recognizes and celebrates survivors of heart disease and stroke as well as individuals working to make lifestyle changes to decrease their chances of a heart attack or stroke.