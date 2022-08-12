BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET-17 News has been awarded one of the most prestigious journalism awards in the nation for news coverage of the Wasco shooting that left five people dead including a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced 17 News team was awarded the National Edward R. Murrow Award.

KGET was recognized for 17 News’ breaking news coverage of the death of KCSO deputy Phillip Campas. This distinguished recognition for the category is presented to only one news station in the United States.

The Edward R. Murrow Award is unique because it honors a news team, not an individual. The reason is to recognize all the journalists at an organization, in front of the camera and behind the scenes.