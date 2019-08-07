KGET backpack drive continues through Aug. 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) The first day of school is around the corner and we need your help to set students up for success.

KGET has teamed up with the Bakersfield Homeless Center to hold a backpack drive.

We are hoping to collect 700 backpacks with basic school supplies.

In addition, we are seeking:

backpacks

loose-leaf paper

spiral notebooks

composition notebooks

#2 pencils

pens

colored markers

index cards

glue sticks

facial tissue

erasers

pocket folders

binders

socks

clothes and underwear (boys, girls, and teens)

You can drop off donations at our station at 22nd and L streets, or the Homeless Center on East Truxtun Avenue through Friday, Aug. 9.