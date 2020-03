BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy upset some people on Twitter yesterday after he tweeted the following message.

“Everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus can be found on one, regularly-updated website.”

Everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus can be found on one, regularly-updated website: https://t.co/nGCCDVqcqe — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 9, 2020

Many complained that it was racist for McCarthy to refer to the coronavirus as a “Chinese” specific virus.