Kernville Union School District gets clearance to bring students back to classroom

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kernville Union School District is bringing students back to the classroom starting next week.

The district announced in an email sent out to teachers yesterday that it has received approval for a waiver from Kern County Public Health allowing it to reopen schools for in-person instruction.

According to the email, transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students will return first for half-days starting Monday. KUSD said it will make an announcement for grades 2 through 8 later this week.

The district said parents uncomfortable with in-class instruction can continue to have their students do distance learning.