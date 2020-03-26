Kern Transit making changes to routes amid COVID-19 outbreak

Kern Transit has announced it is making several changes to its routes amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Effective immediately, all local fixed routes in the Kern River Valley area have been suspended. In their place, Kern Transit is offering curb-to-curb Dial-a-Ride service with additional buses as needed.

Route 150 (Lake Isabella – Bakersfield) and Route 227 (Lake Isabella – Ridgecrest) will continue to operate on their regular schedule, the company said.

Beginning Monday, Kern Transit ismaking the following changes to its Bakersfield-based routes:

Route 100 (Bakersfield – Lancaster) – service will be reduced from 9 to 6 round trips Monday through Friday. Weekend service will not change.

Route 110 (Bakersfield – Delano) – service will be reduced from 7 to 4 round trips Monday through Friday. Weekend service will not change.

Route 115 (Bakersfield – Lost Hills) – service will be provided on a “request only” basis.

Route 120 (Bakersfield – Taft) – service will be reduced from 7 to 4 round trips per day Monday through Friday. Saturday service will not change.

Route 130 (Bakersfield – Frazier Park – Santa Clarita) – service will be reduced from 7 to 4 round trips per day. Saturday service will not change.

Route 140 (Bakersfield – Arvin) – service will be reduced from 7 to 4 round trips per day Monday through Friday. Weekend service will not change.

Route 145 (Bakersfield – Lamont) – all trips (Monday through Sunday) will be suspended. Passengers can use Route 140 as an alternate.

Route 210 (Tejon Outlets – Lebec – Frazier Park – Pine Mountain Club) – all trips will be suspended. Instead, we will extend our Dial-a-Ride area on those days to include all stops on Route 210.

No changes are proposed at this time to the Mojave-based routes, Kern Transit said.

Accommodations will be made for passengers who use Kern Transit to reach life-saving medical treatment, such as dialysis, and are adversely affected by these changes, according to the company.

Riders needing accommodations can call 1-800-323-2396 and select option “1” for assistance.

Kern Transit said it expects the new changes to be in effect through at least April 12, 2020. For more information, visit kerntransit.org.