Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm 24th case of COVID-19 in the county / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Kern Transit making changes to routes amid COVID-19 outbreak

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kern Transit has announced it is making several changes to its routes amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Effective immediately, all local fixed routes in the Kern River Valley area have been suspended. In their place, Kern Transit is offering curb-to-curb Dial-a-Ride service with additional buses as needed. 

Route 150 (Lake Isabella – Bakersfield) and Route 227 (Lake Isabella – Ridgecrest) will continue to operate on their regular schedule, the company said.

Beginning Monday, Kern Transit ismaking the following changes to its Bakersfield-based routes:

  • Route 100 (Bakersfield – Lancaster) – service will be reduced from 9 to 6 round trips Monday through Friday. Weekend service will not change.
  • Route 110 (Bakersfield – Delano) – service will be reduced from 7 to 4 round trips Monday through Friday. Weekend service will not change.
  • Route 115 (Bakersfield – Lost Hills) – service will be provided on a “request only” basis.
  • Route 120 (Bakersfield – Taft) – service will be reduced from 7 to 4 round trips per day Monday through Friday. Saturday service will not change.
  • Route 130 (Bakersfield – Frazier Park – Santa Clarita) – service will be reduced from 7 to 4 round trips per day. Saturday service will not change.
  • Route 140 (Bakersfield – Arvin) – service will be reduced from 7 to 4 round trips per day Monday through Friday. Weekend service will not change.
  • Route 145 (Bakersfield – Lamont) – all trips (Monday through Sunday) will be suspended.  Passengers can use Route 140 as an alternate.
  • Route 210 (Tejon Outlets – Lebec – Frazier Park – Pine Mountain Club) – all trips will be suspended.  Instead, we will extend our Dial-a-Ride area on those days to include all stops on Route 210.

No changes are proposed at this time to the Mojave-based routes, Kern Transit said.

Accommodations will be made for passengers who use Kern Transit to reach life-saving medical treatment, such as dialysis, and are adversely affected by these changes, according to the company.

Riders needing accommodations can call 1-800-323-2396 and select option “1” for assistance.

Kern Transit said it expects the new changes to be in effect through at least April 12, 2020. For more information, visit kerntransit.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News