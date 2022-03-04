BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to approved an agreement with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) to run a safe parking and camping space at the M Street Navigation Center for the county’s homeless population.

This service will provide a place for people experiencing homelessness to live instead of dwelling in public locations and give those people access to the other services at the M Street Navigation Center, according to a social media post by the county.

The post said the space will be monitored 24 hours, seven days a week and provide residents with food, clean tents, sleeping bags, access to bathrooms, medical resources and other recovery services as needed.

The post said it expects 42 people to move into the space within the first few weeks.

This program is part of Kern County’s Strategic Mitigation Plan to reduce homelessness in the area and is funded by Kern’s share of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFRF) provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Learn more about M Street Navigation online or by calling (661) 336-5236.