Kern set to move into less restrictive red tier next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kern County is set to move into the red, less restrictive tier next week, according to county officials.

Counties must meet the metrics for two weeks before a county can officially move into less restrictive tiers. Kern is set to meet the red tier metric for the first time today. If the downward trend continues, as expected, Kern will move into the red tier Mar. 24.

State health officials are set to make the announcement later today and update the metrics.

The state uses three categories to determine when counties can move into the less restrictive tiers: the daily number of cases per 100,000 people, the positivity rate and the positivity rate in disadvantaged areas.

The county must have a rate of 10 cases per 100,000 people to enter the red tier. The state is set to announce Kern has an adjusted case rate of 7.8 daily cases per 100,000 people.

Kern’s positivity rate continues to fall and is now at 3.7%, far below the red tier range. This metric has met the orange tier metric for more than two weeks.

The positivity rate in the most disadvantaged areas is also meeting the range to move into the orange tier. It has dipped into the orange tier metric for the first time at 4.9%.

Although two of the three categories fall into the orange category, our adjusted daily case rate will keep Kern County in the red tier.

Kern County moved into the purple tier on Nov. 17 after being placed in the Red Tier for a little more than a month. The restrictions applied to many non-essential businesses and forced some to close. The restrictions were focused on places where people gather, especially indoors.

The businesses most impacted by the restrictions include restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Churches and other places of worship were also told to not hold services indoors.

Under the red tier, indoor dining, movie theaters, museums, gyms and other businesses can reopen with limited capacity.