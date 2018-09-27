Kern's Sober Reality: Local couple shares pain after losing daughter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Driving under the influence is an issue we closely follow at KGET. We call it Kern's Sober Reality.

In 2017, 4,120 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence in Kern County, according to the District Attorney's Office. On average, that's 11.3 arrests every day. Many of these drivers are repeat offenders.

"Most individuals will commit a driving under the influence offense 70 times for every one time they are caught," Jim Simson, supervising deputy District Attorney said.

These injuries and fatalities are preventable. It requires everyone in our community to acknowledge driving under the influence in unacceptable. If you or someone you know drinks to much, seek help.

You can contact Mothers Against Drunk Driving at 661-493-8200 or email them at kerncounty.ca@madd.com.