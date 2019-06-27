Kern River searches continue

The Fairfax School District has confirmed that an 11-year-old girl who is a student with the district is one of the several that have gone missing in the Kern River this month.

The girl was camping with her family over the weekend when she fell in and was swept away in the current. The coroner has not confirmed this is the same girl that crews are searching for, but they are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was lost in the river Saturday.

Yesterday the Kern County Sherrif’s office recovered a body man about half a mile down from the Keyesville camping area, coroner’s have not release the identity of that man.

A Los Angeles man went missing about 20 miles from Kernville and two cousins 15 and 19 years old went missing on Father’s Day near Keyesville.

The Sheriff’s office will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning to help bring attention to the events occurring in the Kern River, which has also been known to be called the “Killer Kern.”

A total of 96 people have died in the Kern River and four of those people have died just this month, according the sheriff’s office.