Kern River Canyon reopen following deadly crash

ISTANBUL (AP) — Standing on a white campaign bus heading into Sunday's repeat election, Istanbul mayoral candidate Ekrem Imamoglu shouted to ecstatic supporters in a hoarse voice: "Never bow your heads. We are right and we'll win."

The crowd on the bank of the Bosphorus Strait roared back approval Saturday, singing his campaign slogan "Everything will be great!" as thousands formed a heart shape with their hands hoping their candidate will repeat his victory of 12 weeks earlier.