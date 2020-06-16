Kern Public Health confirms 85 new COVID-19 cases, one death today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases and one new death this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 3,462 cases and 54 deaths. There are 1,963 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 724 cases while there are 400 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 365 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 2,284 people have recovered from the virus, 1,039 are isolated at home and 75 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 36,710 tests have come back negative and 785 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up nearly 48 percent. Hispanics make up 66 percent of local cases, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 13 percent.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.