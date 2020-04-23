Kern Public Health confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 16 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county total cases to 708, including four deaths.

There are 411 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 173 cases while there are 70 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 45 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 327 people have recovered from the virus and 342 are self-isolating at home. An additional 26 people are isolated at a hospital.

Out of all the cases, 363 are residents in Bakersfield East and 213 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 87 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 18 in the mountain region and 18 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

KCPH said 5,372 tests have come back negative and 3,623 are pending.