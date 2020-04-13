Kern Public Health announces 10 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 10 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, bringing the county total to 454.

There are 256 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 120 cases while there are 49 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 21 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all the cases, 209 are residents of east Bakersfield and 156 are residents of west Bakersfield, the department said.

There are 55 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 14 in the mountain region and 11 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 6,939 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,799 have come back negative and 2,686 are pending, the department said.