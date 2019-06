Kern Medical is hosting another class to teach you how to keep your little one safe.

The Safe Home, Safe Baby program is designed to help mothers avoid common mistakes that can lead to sudden infant death.

If you attend, you’ll receive a safety kit that includes a smoke detector, scald prevention card, which you can use to determine a safe water temperature for your baby’s bath, and possibly a portable crib if you qualify.

The class takes place Thursday at 6 p.m. at Kern Medical.