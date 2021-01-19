Kern Medical receives $1.1M to address physician shortage, increase access to health care

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical has announced that it has received $1.1 million in CalMedForce funding for three of their residency programs to help increase access to health care and grow the physician workforce in Kern County.

The hospital said its Emergency Medicine residency received $200,000, the Internal Medicine residency got $150,000 and the Obstetrics & Gynecology residency received $800,000.

The CalMedForce funding is part of the state Tobacco Tax-Funded Program, which has awarded $38.1 million statewide. The latest award cycle will support 202 residency positions in 101 graduate medical education programs at hospitals and clinics throughout California.

“We are grateful for the funding we have received from CalMedForce,” said Dr. Amir Berjis, designated institutional officer at Kern Medical. “These funds will allow us to continue to recruit and retain the best physicians in our sponsored residency programs to help support an underserved and vulnerable community.”

The California Future Health Workforce Commission has estimated that California will need 4,700 additional primary care clinicians by 2025 and approximately 4,100 more by 2030 to meet demand.

Physicians for a Healthy California, in partnership with the University of California, established the CalMedForce grant program to help address California’s looming physician shortage.