Kern Medical providing free vaccinations, school physicals to children next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is providing free vaccinations and school physicals to children next month.

Clinics will be held on Aug. 7 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1111 Columbus St. Child immunizations, HPV vaccinations and school physicals will be provided free of charge. In addition, Kern Medical will be distributing free backpacks and school supplies at the clinics.

Scheduled appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call 661-326-5512 or 661-326-2800.