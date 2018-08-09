Kern Medical offering free sports physicals for high school athletes Saturday

Local high school athletes can get a free sports physical from Kern Medical on Saturday.

On Saturday, Aug. 11 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Kern Medical’s Columbus Street clinic, Kern Medical and the Kern High School District are providing the free sports physicals for high school athletes who may not otherwise be able to get one.

The Kern Medical clinic is located at 1111 Columbus St., Suite 1000.

Kern Medical says it hopes to lessen barriers for high schoolers to participate in sports that promote fitness, discipline and teamwork.