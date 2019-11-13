Kern Law Enforcement Association responds to report on “California’s Criminal Cops”

The Kern Law Enforcement Association responded Tuesday to a report released Sunday on “California’s Criminal Cops.”

The report found 630 California peace officers were convicted of a crime in the last decade. Roughly 80 of them still wear the badge, including seven in Kern County, per the report.

During an interview with KGET Tuesday, Kern Law Enforcement Association President Richard Anderson called the report unfair.

“It was a direct attack on law enforcement,” he said. “Most of these incidents were over 10 years old. They were thoroughly investigated and these people were given their jobs back. As their president, I know who these individuals are. I have direct knowledge who they are. I know what type of individual they are. And to basically call them criminals was disgusting.” Richard Anderson, President of the Kern Law Enforcement Association

The report, according to Anderson, could jeopardize law enforcement.

“Stories like this — we end up dealing with them when we go out to a call. We have people yell at us, they repeat them back to the officers. 99.9 percent of the officers are doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Anderson acknowledged bad apples exist within the industry, but added law enforcement leaders do a good job of policing themselves.

“As the president of [the Kern Law Enforcement Association], we don’t want bad cops. A lot of times, we’re harder on our fellow officers than the public is,” he continued.

*Anderson does not represent the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A representative with KCSO said Tuesday the department “does not have a comment at this time.”