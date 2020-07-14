Kern High School Teachers Association recommending KHSD keep school campuses closed when semester begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The executive board of the Kern High School Teachers Association said Monday it is recommending the Kern High School District keep school campuses closed when the semester begins next month.

The board said it is calling on the district to operate on a 100 percent distance learning model when the semester begins Aug. 12, according to a statement shared with 17 News. The proposal will be presented at KHSD’s board meeting on Wednesday.

“As local COVID-19 infections continue to surge, we understand that there is a balance between the needs of our students’ physical, social, and emotional well-being versus the safety of our community as a whole,” KHTSA said in the statement. “We would encourage the district to pursue avenues that meet not just the state’s basic guidelines for reopening but go above and beyond.”