Kern County Veterans Stand Down returns next month

The Kern County Veterans Stand Down is returning next month to help veterans in need, especially those that are homeless.

The event will be held on Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave. It will help veterans link up with various community resources and services as well as offer free breakfast, groceries, clothing, haircuts and more.

“We are targeting resources and focusing efforts towards ensuring that those who served our country do not have to suffer through the trauma of homelessness,” said Heather Kimmel, assistant executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern and co-chair of the Kern County Veterans Stand Down Organizing Committee.

Last year, Kern County Veterans Stand Down served around 600 veterans and their dependents, according to the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, which funds and organizes the event.

For more information or to register to volunteer, visit cavaf.org.

