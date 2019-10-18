Kern County unemployment rate drops to 6 percent in September

Kern County’s unemployment rate dropped more than 1 percent in September, according to new data from the California Employment Development Department.

The new report shows that the county’s unemployment rate dropped from 7.3 percent in August to 6 percent in September. California’s rate was a record low at 4 percent, slightly less than in August. The state added 21,300 non-farm jobs last month, around 4,500 of which were in Kern County, according to the report.

Gains were mostly in the government, educational and health services sectors, as well as leisure and hospitality.