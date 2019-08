Kern County Teacher Wish Lists

Barry Hayes, Thompson Junior High "This year, I want to add books for my students that feature women/girls who overcome strong opposition through their own personal struggle, self actualization, and strength. I hope that all my students realize that there is always hope and possibility within themselves. Here is a list of the hardcover books that would greatly benefit the students in my classroom (they're all available on Amazon):

Shouting at the Rain (Hardcover) by Lynda Hunt Five Feet Apart (Hardcover) by Rachael Lippincott Broken Lands (Hardcover) by Jonathan Maberry The Last Voyage of Poe Blythe (Hardcover) by Ally Condie The Librarian of Auschwitz (Hardcover) by Antonio Iturbe The Great Unknowable End (Hardcover) by Kathryn Ormsbee We Are Okay (Hardcover) by Nina LaCour Hot Dog Girl (Hardcover) by Jennifer Dugan The Astonishing Color of After (Hardcover) by Emily X.R. Pan We Set The Dark on Fire (Hardcover) by Tehlor Kay Scythe (Hardcover) by Neal Shusterman Thunderhead (Hardcover) by Neal Shusterman The Tiger at Midnight (Hardcover) by Swati Teerdhala All Our Broken Pieces (Hardcover) by L.D. Crichton I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter (Hardcover) by Erika L. Sanchez How to Make Friends with the Dark (Hardcover) by Kathleen Glasgow Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World (Hardcover) by Penelope Bagieu Caraval (Hardcover) by Stephanie Garber Legendary (Hardcover) by Stephanie Garber Finale (Hardcover) by Stephanie Garber"