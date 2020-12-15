Kern County Superior Court expands remote hearings amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the spread of COVID-19, the Kern County Superior Court is taking further steps to reduce the number of people who have to physically come to the court.

Effective Wednesday, the court said all metropolitan limited and unlimited civil proceedings will be conducted via CourtCall. Self-represented litigants who don’t have access to CourtCall are exempt from the requirement and can appear in person.

Proceedings in small claims and unlawful detainer cases are not included in this new standing order.

CourtCall can be reached at 1-888-882-6878.

In addition, all family law, DCSS and probate proceedings will also be conducted remotely as of Wednesday. Attorneys employed by governmental agencies are exempt from the requirement, according to the court.

Non-court participants should select Audience Stream under the Remote Court Hearings category to access non-confidential proceedings.