Kern County students taken home medals in state Academic Decathlon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several Kern County students took home medals during the state’s recent virtual Academic Decathlon competition.
Kern’s top three teams in the county competition — Stockdale, Frontier and Arvin high schools — participated in the state competition, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.
Here are the students who placed in the competition, based on subject, category and division:
Art — Division 2 Honor: Silver Medal — Sara Mendoza, Frontier
Essay — Division 2 Varsity: Silver Medal — Ashley Mayorga, Stockdale
Interview — Division 2 Honor: Gold Medal — Spencer Reed, Frontier
Literature — Division 2 Varsity: Silver Medal — David Chamberlain, Frontier
Literature — Division 3 Honor: Gold Medal — Alessandra Ela, Arvin
Mathematics — Division 2 Scholastic: Silver Medal — Sebastiann Monungolh, Frontier
Mathematics — Division 3 Scholastic: Bronze Medal — Sebastian Regpala, Arvin
Mathematics — Division 3 Varsity: Bronze Medal — Alan Flores, Arvin
Music — Division 2 Honor: Silver Medal — Sara Mendoza, Frontier
Music — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal — Lucas Bautista, Arvin
Science — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal — Lucas Bautista, Arvin
Social Science — Division 2 Varsity: Bronze Medal — David Chamberlain, Frontier
Social Science — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal — Alessandra Ela, Arvin
Social Science — Division 3 Honor: Bronze Medal — Diego Rubio Garcia, Arvin
Highest Individual Scoring Kern County Student Division 3 Honor: Bronze Medal — Lucas Bautista, Arvin