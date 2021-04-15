Kern County students taken home medals in state Academic Decathlon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several Kern County students took home medals during the state’s recent virtual Academic Decathlon competition. 

Kern’s top three teams in the county competition — Stockdale, Frontier and Arvin high schools — participated in the state competition, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office. 

Here are the students who placed in the competition, based on subject, category and division: 

Art — Division 2  Honor: Silver Medal — Sara Mendoza, Frontier 

Essay — Division 2 Varsity: Silver Medal — Ashley Mayorga, Stockdale

Interview — Division 2 Honor: Gold Medal — Spencer Reed, Frontier 

Literature — Division 2 Varsity: Silver Medal — David Chamberlain, Frontier

Literature — Division 3 Honor: Gold Medal — Alessandra Ela, Arvin 

Mathematics — Division 2 Scholastic: Silver Medal — Sebastiann Monungolh, Frontier

Mathematics — Division 3 Scholastic: Bronze Medal — Sebastian Regpala, Arvin

Mathematics — Division 3 Varsity: Bronze Medal — Alan Flores, Arvin 

Music — Division 2 Honor: Silver Medal — Sara Mendoza, Frontier 

Music — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal — Lucas Bautista, Arvin 

Science — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal — Lucas Bautista, Arvin 

Social Science — Division 2 Varsity: Bronze Medal — David Chamberlain, Frontier

 Social Science — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal — Alessandra Ela, Arvin 

Social Science — Division 3 Honor: Bronze Medal — Diego Rubio Garcia, Arvin

Highest Individual Scoring Kern County Student Division 3 Honor: Bronze Medal — Lucas Bautista, Arvin

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News