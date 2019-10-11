Kern County students slightly improve performance on state assessments

Many Kern County school districts saw modest increases in student performance on last school year’s state assessments.

Kern County saw 43.2 percent of elementary and high school students meet or exceed English standards in the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and 28.2 percent in math, according to new data released from the state Department of Education.

That marks a minor increase from the 2017-18 school year, in which 41.7 percent of students met or exceeded English standards and 27.39 percent did so in math.

The county is lagging behind the state, which saw 50.8 percent of students meet English standards and 39.7 percent in math in the 2018-19 school year.

Students between third and eighth grade as well as high school juniors take the state assessments, which are held each spring.

Bakersfield’s three largest school districts largely saw improvements over last year, especially in English.

The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District had the highest scores in this group, with 52.3 percent of students meeting English standards and 37.3 meeting math standards, according to state data.

While English scores only rose around 1 percent, students who met math standards rose more than 3 percent.

Kern High School District had the second-best rates with 51.1 percent of students meeting English standards and 21 percent doing so for math. While math rates stayed about the same, the district saw a 2 percent bump in English from last year.

The Bakersfield City School District had the lowest scores among the largest Bakersfield districts.

This year, 35.6 percent of students passed English and 22.2 percent passed math. While the district saw a slight improvement in English scores, students performed around the same in math in 2018.

To see the full data, visit https://bit.ly/2IGGpSF.