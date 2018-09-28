Kern County Sheriff's Office asking for information in November 2016 murder

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brandon Fanning / Courtesy Kern County Sheriff's Office

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help investigating the unsolved murder of Brandon Fanning.

On Nov. 10, 2016, Fanning was shot and killed near Miller and Pearl streets in Bakersfield, the sheriff's office said.

No arrests have been made.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office made a similar call in the shooting and killing of Exavier Tappin.

Tappin was killed two days later after being shot on Bernard Street about 50 yards away from where Fanning was shot.

Anyone with more information on this killing is encouraged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.