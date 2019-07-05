KCSO: Three separate river rescues result in 1 death, 2 missing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Search and Rescue crews say they are searching for two people in the Kern River following three separate rescues that resulted in one death.

The sheriff’s office said crews and a helicopter were called to an area of Rabbit Island in Kern Valley at around 4:36 p.m. for a woman who needed CPR. Officials said the woman was pronounced dead.

About 20 minutes later, KCSO says search crews were called to a report of three people in the water near Granite Point. Officials say, one person got themselves out, one was hoisted to safety by Search and Rescue, but one person is still missing.

At around 5:11 p.m., KCSO and park rangers were called to the Kern River near Lake Ming for a missing 20-year-old man. That man is still missing.

Search crews will continue their search.