Kern County Rotary Foundation donates $6K to CAPK Food Bank to help feed residents in need

Jeremy Tobias, Chief Executive Officer of CAPK, is shown with a donation check with Judy Trujillo, Rotary Club of Tehachapi, presenting on behalf of The Rotary Foundation.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County The Rotary Foundation has announced it has donated $6,240 to the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank.

The money will be used to purchase food for those in need and will be delivered and administered by CAPK, according to the foundation. This donation is in addition to the $9,036 the foundation provided to the organization earlier this year.

“Rotarians work hard to give back. Our motto ‘Service Above Self’ is reflected in the efforts of The Rotary Foundation to care for those affected by this pandemic and to show that, even at a social distance, there are ways to help,” the foundation said in a news release.