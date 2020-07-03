Kern County restaurants adjust to new COVID restrictions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hoping to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases, Governor Newsom called for the closure of indoor dining rooms once again.
“The first thing that really goes through your mind is like a whiplash effect,” said Ralph Fruguglietti, owner of Frugatti’s Italian Restaurant.
Business owners who recently re-opened are left to scramble.
“When we re-opened everyone was so happy and excited to be back,” said Patricia Rios, manager at Old River Grill.
Rios says Old River Grill reopened just a month ago after being shut down for two months.
At Frugatti’s the restaurant remained open but only for take-out.
“It’s easier than what it was last time,” said Fruguglietti. “It’s just disappointing.”
Both restaurants will remain open for take-out and limited patio seating.
“Hopefully people are understanding, this is new to us,” said Fruguglietti.
In May, the city of Bakersfield started allowing local businesses to apply for a special permit that allows them to expand outdoor dining onto sidewalks and streets. So far three restaurants have been approved for the permit and one is currently being processed.