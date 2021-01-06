Kern County residents in Tier 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout schedule can now get vaccinated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department has confirmed that starting today, groups within Tier 2 of Phase 1A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout schedule can now be vaccinated in Kern County.

Groups that fall under Tier 2 and are now eligible include:

Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care

Home health care and in-home supportive services

Community health workers, including promotoras

Public health field staff

Primary care clinics, including federally qualified health centers, rural health centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics

The last tier of Phase 1A, Tier 3, will include health care workers in specialty clinics, lab workers, dental workers and pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers. After that, the county will move into Phase 1B, which will include essential workers in areas such as agriculture, education and transit.

The final phase, 1C, is the last one before vaccines are opened to the general public. It includes seniors and those with high-risk medical conditions.