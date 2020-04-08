Kern County receives an ‘F’ in social distancing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Troubling news for Kern County after a new report shows our community is failing to take the necessary steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The county received an ‘F’ today for social distancing, that’s according to UNACAST. The company’s website says it collects data from ‘app partners’.

Kern County is one of the worst counties in the nation when it comes to practicing the guidelines. That means more people in our community are not listening to the guidelines to stay at home and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Less than three weeks ago, the county had a ‘C’, that’s when the Public Health announced its first cases of coronavirus and the governor issued the stay at home order.

Since then, things have gotten worse. We’ve seen people not practicing social distancing in Kern.

Even businesses considered non-essential have kept their doors open. That includes a local gym owner who was cited for not complying with the orders to close during this health crisis.

Kern joins nine other counties in the state that received an ‘F’. Meantime, counties in the Bay Area, including Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, received ’A’.Those counties have some of the most cases in the state with dozens of deaths.

Law enforcement in those counties are also citing people who do not practice social distancing.

California as a whole received a ‘C’. The country received the same grade.Washington D.C is doing the best at social distancing with an ‘A-’. Nevada, Vermont and New Jersey follow close behind with a ‘B’. Wyoming is doing the worst with an ‘F’.