Kern County Public Works holding household hazardous waste collection event next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is holding a household hazardous waste collection event next month.

Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, located at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., on June 5 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event is for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.

Hazardous waste includes household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals and swimming pool chemicals.

Residents are urged to follow these safety guidelines when transporting hazardous waste: