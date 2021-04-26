Kern County Public Works holding 4 household hazardous waste collection events in May

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is holding four household hazardous waste collection events in May.

Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at four locations next month between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.

Hazardous waste includes household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals and swimming pool chemicals.

The schedule for the month is as follows:

May 1: Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.

May 15: Kern Valley Transfer Station, 6092 Wulstein Ave.

May 22: Lebec Transfer Station, 300 Landfill Rd.

May 29: Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.

Residents are urged to follow these safety guidelines when transporting hazardous waste: