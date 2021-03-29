Kern County Public Works holding 3 household hazardous waste collection events in April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is holding three household hazardous waste collection events in April.

Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at three locations next month between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.

Hazardous waste includes household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals and swimming pool chemicals.

The schedule for the month is as follows:

April 3: Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.

April 17: Taft Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 13351 Elk Hills Rd.

April 24: California City Airport, 22636 Airport Way

Residents are urged to follow these safety guidelines when transporting hazardous waste: