Kern County Public Health reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and one death this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 6,611 cases and 98 deaths. The department is reporting that 4,229 people have recovered from the virus, 2,147 are isolated at home and 137 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 80,107 tests have come back negative and 785 are pending.

There are 3,941 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,267 cases while there are 674 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 719 children who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up nearly 47 percent. Hispanics represent 60 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.