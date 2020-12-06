Kern County Public Health reports 751 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 751 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 45,078 resident cases and 456 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,761 people have recovered from the virus and 12,935 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,801 people are isolated at home and 125 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 223,775 tests have come back negative and 487 are pending.

There are 27,736 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 8,082 cases while there are 3,874 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,374 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.