Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,064 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 1,064 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 61,324 resident cases and 485 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,736 people have recovered from the virus and 13,037 are presumed recovered. An additional 27,822 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 355 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 261,287 tests have come back negative and 725 are pending.

There are 37,724 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 10,938 cases while there are 5,255 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 7,385 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.