Kern County Public Health: 834 new COVID-19 cases, 10,078 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 834 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 10,078 cases and 105 deaths. The department is reporting that 4,879 people have recovered from the virus, 4,920 are isolated at home and 164 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 92,083 tests have come back negative and 2,409 are pending.

There are 6,196 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,807 cases while there are 957 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 1,108 children who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the department’s data, women make up 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 46 percent. Hispanics represent 46 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.