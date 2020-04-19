Kern County Public Health: 14 new COVID-19 cases, 633 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Department of Public Health confirmed fourteen new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the total to 633 cases in the county.

As of today, a total of 234 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

According to their detailed data, 367 people are 18 to 49 years old, 156 are 50 to 64 years old, 61 others are 65 and older.

Currently, 39 children 17 and younger have tested positive.

There is not a specific age data for nine cases in people who are visiting the county.

Bakersfield East has 321 positive COVID-19 cases, having the highest number of cases in the area.

The Bakersfield West area has 195 cases, the Valley area has 76 cases, the Mountain area has 15 cases and the Desert has 17 cases.

According to Public Health’s data, there are 4,548 tests that have come back negative while 3,456 are pending.