Kern County prosecutor gives reassuring message after O.C. releases seven “high risk” sex offenders

Courtesy: Orange County District Attorney’s Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has issued a warning that seven high-risk registered sex offenders were released from jail in anaheim just days after being arrested. ​

The county’s district attorney says each man was charged with either tampering with their ankle monitoring device or violating parole.

To be clear, these men have already served their time for their sexual offenses.

Still, a Bakersfield prosecutor says new crimes, even smaller ones, shouldn’t have been taken lightly.​ And, he said, they wouldn’t be in Kern County.

“With registered sex offenders, there is a reason why they are considered ‘high risk’,” said Joseph Kinzel, Kern County assistant district attorney. “Sex offenders do have a likelihood to re-offend.” ​

The sex offenders were let out this month by a court commissioner. ​

“They are having cases in front of a commissioner that have mandatory minimum sentences and the problem they’re having down there is that the court commissioner is not following those rules,” said Kinzel.​

These men should’ve served a minimum of 180 days behind bars, but instead more than half of them served just under three weeks. ​

“One way to protect yourself is to be in a county that takes public safety seriously,” said Kinzel. “We are different. We have resisted a lot of these state mandates. And if we have the opportunity to keep criminals in jail then we will.”​

Kinzel is referring to the state’s mandate for the early release of non-violent inmates in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19. ​

“We have personally gone through and made sure that law enforcement agencies know who they can release and who they can’t,” said Kinzel.​

The seven sex offenders were released between April 7 and April 22. ​

Luis Joel Ramirez

Ramirez, 27, was last known to have lived in Costa Mesa. According to the DA’s office, his criminal history includes sexual battery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a peace officer, burglary and possession of a leaded cane, a deadly weapon. He was released on April 7 after serving 20 days on a parole violation for cutting off his GPS, then released again on April 24 after serving 16 days on a parole violation for failing to report, the DA’s office said.

Courtesy: Orange County District Attorney’s Office

James Franklin Bowling

Bowling, 50, last lived in Orange and his criminal history includes lewd conduct in a public place, repeated convictions for failing to register as a sex offender, repeated convictions for sex offender on school grounds and possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, officials said. Bowling had two parole violations since February and was released on April 9 after serving 14 days on a parole violation for failing to charge his GPS monitoring device. He was ordered to report to parole but “does not report,” the DA’s office said.

Courtesy: Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno

Magdaleno, 39, last lived in Anaheim. His criminal history includes child molestation, indecent exposure, assault, battery, criminal threats and inflicting injury on an adult, officials said. He has had five parole violations since 2017. He was released on April 13 after serving 142 days on a parole violation for failing to charge his GPS monitoring device. He was ordered to report but he “does not report,” officials said.

Courtesy: Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Calvin Curtis Coleman

Coleman, 52, last lived in Santa Ana and his criminal history includes lewd conduct in a public place, officials said. He has had three parole violations since 2019 and was released on April 13 after serving 18 days on a parole violation after failing to charge his GPS monitoring device. He was ordered to report to parole.

Courtesy: Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Kyle Albert Winton

Winton, 40, last lived in Mission Viejo and his criminal history includes annoying or molesting a child, criminal threats to cause great bodily injury or death, resisting a peace officer and DUI and hit and run with property damage, officials said. He has one parole violation and was released in April after serving 10 days on a parole violation for failing to charge his GPS. He was ordered to report to parole, but he “does not report,” officials said.

Courtesy: Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Jose Adrian Oregel

Oregel, 46, last lived in Santa Ana and his criminal history includes unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation of a person under the age of 18 and causing great bodily injury. He was described by the DA’s office as a second striker. He was released on April 22 after serving 18 days for failing to charge his GPS device. He was ordered to report to parole.

Courtesy: Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Mario Ernesto Sandoval

Sandoval, 45, was last known to live in Stanton and his criminal history includes sexual battery, touching for sexual arousal, indecent exposure, assault on a peace officer and assault, officials said. He has had one parole violation in 2020. Officials said he failed to charge his GPS device and was unaccounted for one-third of the time he was out of custody. He was released on April 22 after serving 16 days on a parole violation for failing to report to charge his GPS device. He was ordered to report to parole.