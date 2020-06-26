Kern County, pop. 1 million? Inexorable growth, knocked off stride by oil plunge, could soon be back

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With about 927,000 residents, Kern County is the 11th most populous of California’s 58 counties, and it was on pace, just a few years ago, to hit a million residents around 2022. The oil industry slowdown pushed that date back all the way to 2028.

But now we have indications our pace of growth could speed up again — and for reasons people might not expect. On the list of things Covid-19 has changed in Kern County, add this : population growth.

That’s a conclusion demographers are considering as the U.S. workforce embraces work-from-home options like never before.

For about a decade, Bakersfield was one of the nation’s fastest growing cities, and Kern County one of its fastest growing counties. The county’s largest city, Bakersfield, doubled in population between the 1990 census and the 2010 census. The county has been growing by almost 10,000 people per year over the past 20 years. Current trends have Kern reaching a million residents by 2028.

But observers of population trends and lifestyle behaviors say that one million figure could become a reality much sooner — how much sooner no one can predict just yet, but three factors are pushing things along.

One is the affordability of housing, a plus that local cheerleaders have been boasting about for a long time. Median housing prices in four California counties top a million. Kern County’s is a quarter of that.

Real estate analyst Gary Crabtree puts it this way:

“The median price of a home in California is over $600,000, so people could still telecommute for half the price of what they would have to pay for another home someplace else,” he said.

Another is the rise in telecommuting. For years, slowly but surely, the nation’s workforce has increased the number of hours worked from home. Some 5 million Americans currently spend at least half their working hours working from home, a 173 percent increase since 2005.

That was the trend before factor number 3 came along — the Covid-19 pandemic, which sent millions of additional workers back to their home offices — wherever they may be.

Combine those factors and what do you have? A surging work-from-home workforce that can upload a work assignment from a house with a million-dollar mortgage — or a $250,000 mortgage.

If the trend continues might Kern County join the million-population club a year earlier? Maybe two? Rob Ball, a demographer with the Kern Council of Governments, doesn’t rule it out.

“I think it’s very possible that we could see another big influx and growth within the region, for several reasons,” he said. “One of them is the ability for telecommuting. Another is our good central location within the state. A third reason is that we’re bringing manufacturing back to our shores.”

We’ll be stuck where we are, though, unless the local economy can diversify from the big two of oil and ag. Could Kern hit a million by 2026? 2024? The answer might depend on how much Covid-19-inspired innovation sticks.