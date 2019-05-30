Kern County needs more judges

Recent assessments of Kern County show it’s in need of 19 judges with already having 43 active judicial positions.

The Judicial Council of California and the Workload Assessment Advisory Committee are working on finalizing the need for judges throughout California counties. The need for judges is based on the amount of court filings and complexity of the caseloads being distributing to judges.

Judge Charles Brehmer, a member of WAAC, attended a meeting in San Francisco yesterday. The meeting agenda had items to address these needs of judges.

“Some calendars in the Kern County Superior Court can often involve 100 or more cases per day. Some divisions, such as Family Law, are hugely impacted by this need for more judges. Parties must often wait for months in order to obtain a hearing date for a long cause matter,” said Judge Judith K. Dulcich.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget for 2019-2020 includes funding for 25 new judgeships to be distributed to California’s counties, said Dulcich. The Superior Court of Kern County is hoping that because of the high demand for judges the county will get at least two of the 25 new positions.

This is Judge Judith K. Dulcich’s official statement on the matter: